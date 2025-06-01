Gophers men’s basketball team lands transfer Cade Tyson from North Carolina

North Carolina transfer Cade Tyson announced his commitment to the Gophers men’s basketball team on Sunday.
The 6-7 guard/forward posted on social media that he would join new coach Niko Medved’s program.
He averaged 7.9 minutes, 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 31 games last season for the Tar Heels, scoring a season-high 23 points and making five three-pointers in a 93-67 victory over La Salle on Dec. 17 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
A Monroe, N.C., native, Tyson started his college career at Belmont in Nashville. In his second season with the Bruins, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and shot 46.5% from the three-point line in 2023-24.
Tyson’s arrival means Medved’s newcomer-led Gophers squad welcomes nine transfers to summer practice next month. The others are Langton Reynolds (Northern Colorado), Chansey Willis (Northern Michigan), B.J. Omot (California), Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Colorado State), Nehemiah Turner (Central Arkansas), Robert Viahola (San Jose State) and Bobby Durkin (Davidson) and Chance Stephens (Maryland).