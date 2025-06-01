4 ways women are physically stronger than men

Among mammals, including humans, it is widely accepted that females have stronger immune systems than males. That’s due to the power of estrogen, and also of the XX chromosome carried by women but not men, which provides more variability in immune function. As the University of Minnesota evolutionary biologist Marlene Zuk wrote in a 2009 article, “There is no contest about the identity of the sicker sex - it is males, almost every time. Everyone knows that old age homes have more widows than widowers, but the disparity extends far beyond the elderly.” (There is a downside though; the majority of autoimmune disease patients are female. It’s the cost that women bear for an aggressive immune system.)