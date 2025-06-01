4 ways women are physically stronger than men

In September, Tara Dower became the fastest person ever to complete the Appalachian Trail. Her record - 40 days, 18 hours and 6 minutes - was 13 hours faster than the previous record holder, a man. That same year, 18-year-old Audrey Jimenez made history in Arizona as the first girl to win a Division 1 high school state wrestling title - competing against boys.
Across a variety of sports, women are not just catching up after generations of exclusion from athletics - they’re setting the pace. In ultramarathons, women regularly outperform men, especially as distances stretch toward the extreme. Jasmin Paris, who in 2024 became one of only 20 people ever to finish the brutal 100-mile Barkley Marathons race in under 60 hours - while pumping breast milk.
In long-distance swimming, female athletes now so routinely excel that within the community, their records are just part of the sport. In climbing last year, Barbara “Babsi” Zangerl became the first person, man or woman, ever to “flash” - climb without prior practice and sans falls - the towering Yosemite rock formation El Capitan in under three days.
These aren’t just athletic feats. They’re cultural resets. Experts say we’re finally waking up to what women’s bodies are capable of.
And it’s not just young women blazing new physical trails.
“In the Masters 70-plus, they just set a record for the women’s deadlift,” says exercise physiologist Stacy Sims, who teaches at Stanford University and the Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand. “Older women are demonstrating that ‘I am strong and I can do this.’”
Built to endure
Generally, discussions of “strength” have meant brute force and speed over short distances - qualities historically associated with male physiology. But stamina, recovery, resilience and adaptability are as essential to athletic performance. And in those areas, female physiology holds real advantages, experts in sports science, human physiology, and biological anthropology have found.
The myth of female fragility is relatively modern. For most of human history, women were hauling gear, tracking prey, and walking eight to 10 miles a day - often while pregnant, menstruating, nursing or carrying children (one estimate found that hunter-gatherer women covered more than 3,000 miles in a child’s first four years of life).