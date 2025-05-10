What Pope Leo XIV means for the U.S. Catholic church and Trump

ROME - The new Chicago-raised Pope Leo XIV faces an immediate challenge in his native country: taming the brawling U.S. tribe of Catholics, riven by political divisions that have thwarted the will of his predecessors.
Because Pope Leo — earlier known as Bob Prevost from the South Side — is an American better versed than past church leaders in the culture of his home country, some church-watchers and experts say, he may be able to navigate the U.S. Church in a way the Argentine Pope Francis could not. However, they said, it will still be a struggle to pry some American church members away from the now-deeply entrenched American habit of seeing faith through a tribal, political lens.
In recent decades the U.S. Catholic Church, like many of the nation’s religious groups, has been shaped by secular allegiances. Some who have followed the faith were hopeful that having a spiritual leader from the United States who can speak about the full range of church teachings — from Catholicism’s demand to care for migrants, as well as the unborn — could bring some Catholics together.
“Pope Francis was so removed from American realities that … it caused him to really struggle to connect with many U.S. Catholics who didn’t recognize themselves, their bishops, or their country in some of the criticisms,” Charlie Camosy, a Creighton University theologian and bioethicist, wrote to the Post in an email. “Pope Leo XIV’s critiques, praise, and invitations to dialogue will come from a place of knowing the U.S. in a far more intimate way.”
“Francis was pastor who was an outsider to the Vatican and U.S. institutions who was deeply committed to a ‘poor church for the poor.’ That made a lot of people uncomfortable,” said John Carr, who for 20 years led the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Department of Justice, Peace, and Human Development. Pope Leo “may have opportunities to build bridges.”
Yet some of the issues he is believed to care deeply about, such as helping migrants, run directly against the policies espoused by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, himself a Catholic convert. That could set up near-immediate conflict.
The question, some U.S. church-watchers said, is what issues Leo will prioritize and how outspoken he will decide to be. Francis engaged in a running battle of words with Trump and, later, Vance, during his papacy over aid to migrants and the poor.
Under Trump’s presidencies, it’s become politically acceptable for conservative Catholics — both MAGA members and those focused on protecting traditional rituals like the Latin Mass — to insult and dismiss the head of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church.