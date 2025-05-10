How Pope Leo XIV became the conclave’s stealth candidate

VATICAN CITY - Hours before the cardinals, chanting in procession, entered the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday for the start of the conclave, a telling aside occurred inside St. Peter’s Basilica. A senior cardinal, seen on camera, offered “good luck” — twice — to the man widely seen as the front-runner to be next pope: the Italian prelate Pietro Parolin.
But when the white smoke finally appeared Thursday after the fourth vote, it was not Parolin who greeted crowds from the balcony. A cross section of cardinals had coalesced around another, historic choice: Chicago native Robert Prevost, a close ally of Pope Francis who took the name Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff.
Cardinal Robert Walter McElroy, the archbishop of Washington, said Prevost’s breakthrough occurred Thursday, the day of his selection: “There was a great movement on the second day, a great movement.”
Yet as early as the initial vote Wednesday, Prevost was already over-performing, according to one senior Vatican official — in part because the prelate had always been a stronger candidate than many outside the Vatican generally understood. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a secret vote.
An American who had become a naturalized citizen of Peru while serving the church on the country’s northwest coast, Leo emerged as an early favorite among an influential group that included a cluster of Latin American cardinals, particularly those who sought a continuation of Francis’s legacy.
“Prevost, unknown to the many, was favored by a majority of the cardinals that came from abroad — he wasn’t unknown to them,” the official said.
Even before the conclave began, Prevost was viewed by many in the Vatican as a logical successor to Francis despite being from the United States — a nation the Holy See had long seen as having outsize global power and influence. Francis had plucked him from his distant outpost in Peru in 2023 to run the influential dicastery, or ministry, of bishops. In no time, he’d become indispensable to the pope’s bid to change the church by elevating clerics seen as more in line with Francis’s pastoral approach, emphasis on the poor and open door.
In the important congregations — assemblies of cardinals ahead of the vote — Prevost had not necessarily overwhelmed the cardinals with inspiring words, the way Francis had in 2013 when he spoke stirringly of ministry to the world’s “peripheries.” Rather, he had a gentle, engaging manner and, as Francis liked to say, “the smell of the sheep” on him from serving the church for decades in the proverbial trenches.