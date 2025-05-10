Leo XIV: The modest missionary in Peru who became the first American pope

Back then, many Catholic boys had “visions of becoming a priest,” said John Doughney, a former classmate who now lives in Grapevine, Texas. “But if you asked everyone in the class of 1969 at St. Mary’s who would actually pursue that route, I think the fingers would be pointed at Robert. If someone were to propose a preposterous scenario such as ‘who’s going to be pope?’ you know, again, we’d kind of chuckle a bit, but we point to Robert.”