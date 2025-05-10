Leo XIV: The modest missionary in Peru who became the first American pope

VATICAN CITY - Two-and-a-half years ago, Pope Francis was trying to fill a big job. For decades, that position — heading the powerful office that helps vet and select bishops — had gone to consummate Vatican insiders. But Francis had staked his papacy on expanding the boundaries of the Catholic Church. And he had his eye on a surprise contender: an American-born missionary operating in the coastal plains of Peru, some 6,000 miles from Rome.
“You know that I am very happy in Peru,” the missionary, then-Bishop Robert Prevost, recalled telling Francis. “But if you ask me to take on a new role in the church, I will accept.”
“Pray that I make a good decision,” Francis said, according to Prevost’s recollection.
In selecting Prevost for that job, Francis fast-tracked the career of the man who’d ultimately become his successor and provided a crucial step in what has now become a singular life path: from Chicago’s suburbs to Latin America to the frescoed halls of power in Vatican City, and finally to the very pinnacle of the Roman Catholic Church.
Elected Thursday as Pope Leo XIV, Prevost has become the first pontiff born in the United States — and instantly one of the world’s most consequential voices on faith and politics. He emerged from a historically up-for-grabs conclave — composed of 133 cardinals from more than 70 countries — by winning trust and positioning himself as a bridge-spanning figure fluent in five languages with experience on three continents.
By the standards of the church, his ascent occurred with remarkable speed. Before receiving the January 2023 job offer that brought him to Rome, he’d been one of the church’s 5,400 bishops — a role with local prominence but no global visibility. Running the diocese in Chiclayo, Peru’s fifth-largest city, he’d become known simply as “Monsignor Robert.” He operated almost exclusively in Spanish and had gained Peruvian citizenship. When longtime Chicago friend Father Anthony Pizzo visited three or four years ago, he thought Prevost might stay in that post until retirement.
“He seemed so settled,” Pizzo said. “That was how he exuded himself.”
But church watchers, as well as cardinals and friends, said Prevost had exactly the kind of approach to clerical life that Francis was seeking to promote.