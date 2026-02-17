Rash: Minnesota has changed the national narrative on immigration

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
On Feb. 12, Tom Homan announced a drawdown of the 3,000 federal immigration agents deployed to Minnesota.
The Trump administration’s border czar didn’t indicate where they’d go next.
But wherever they’re sent, the dynamics will be different because of Minnesotans’ principled and closely watched resistance to Operation Metro Surge.
So too will national politics, as evidenced by several recently released polls reflecting the impact of the ICE crisis in Minnesota.
Here at home, an NBC News Decision Desk/KARE 11/Minnesota Star Tribune poll reports that 66% of Minnesota respondents believe “ICE tactics have gone too far,” that 59% of Minnesotans “disagreed when asked whether law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear from ICE,” and that 90% of Minnesotans “said federal agents should not be granted immunity from prosecution for unlawful acts.”
These opinions are consistent countrywide in recent polls: 67% told NBC News that ICE tactics have “gone too far,” near mirroring the 65% who said the same thing in an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll and the 62% who indicated as much in an AP-NORC poll.