Rash: Minnesota has changed the national narrative on immigration

The Minneapolis images, said Jacobs, “have burned a deep scar into the country and ignited a deep concern toward Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the day and age when national politics, meaning the president and his approval and general economic sentiment, play a dominant role.” (Jacobs added that there were dangers for Democrats in poll results, too, because there is still strong national support for border control. If candidates overly play to their base, for instance, “they are going to have a problem with Republicans seizing on language about abolishing ICE and converting it into attacks on attacks on Democrats for favoring an open border and opposing enforcement of existing laws.”)