Burcum: Pearl Jam spotlighted this doctor. Minnesota is letting him leave.

I still remember how a new and different kind of assignment during the COVID-19 pandemic’s grim early days sent my stress levels through the roof.
With no treatment or even testing for this frightening new infection, the world was shutting down in March 2020. We were all scrambling to lay in supplies for our families and figure out ways to work remotely at a time when video meetings were novel, not the norm.
I was exhausted after working through several weekends when the request came to lead a Star Tribune webinar featuring University of Minnesota Medical School experts. I hadn’t ever done a webinar. I wasn’t fluent in the technology used for one. But saying no wasn’t an option.
Diving into the work usually calms my nerves. Not this time. Then my advance preparations took me into a video meeting with Jakub Tolar, the U’s Medical School dean.
Tolar and I went over how this would work and what the public needed to know. He must have picked up on my anxiety. Toward the end, he smiled and said how important it was to try new things, especially under these circumstances, and that together we’d weather the tech glitches.
It was exactly what I needed to hear. I quit worrying and began to embrace the opportunity. The webinar went fine. I remain grateful not only for his partnership at that moment but his energetic leadership of the state’s flagship academic health care center through the COVID crisis.