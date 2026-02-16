Burcum: Pearl Jam spotlighted this doctor. Minnesota is letting him leave.

Tolar, 59, has served as the medical school’s dean since 2017. He’s a Czech immigrant who earned his doctorate at the U. He was named as an assistant professor in 2003. His work on treating a painful and life-threatening skin disease called epidermolysis bullosa and other rare genetic diseases made the U an international treatment pioneer. Tolar went on to direct the U’s Stem Cell Institute and was serving as a vice dean when then-U President Eric Kaler tapped him to succeed Dr. Brooks Jackson, who was recruited away by the University of Iowa.