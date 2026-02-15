Banks: We resisted. It should worry us that we had to.

And there remain unresolved questions about the events that have transpired in Minnesota this winter, including the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in shootings by federal agents. These were homicides — the term used when one person or group of people kills another, intentionally or otherwise — and homicides in this country are to be investigated. Some within the federal government, including Vice President JD Vance, have asserted that immigration enforcement agents have immunity. Dropping this belief, and holding specific agents accountable if they are shown to have acted abusively, would go a long way toward building public confidence in ICE and Customs and Border Protection as a whole. That, by the way, means losing the masks.