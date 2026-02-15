Banks: We resisted. It should worry us that we had to.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
There are a few types of people who make me madder than other types do. For instance, those who lazily punish the many for the offenses of a few. Or those who change things without taking the time to understand how the things came to be.
Also, people who punch down.
I’m inclined to think I’m not alone in these sensitivities. Life outside a social contract may be brutish, as the philosopher Thomas Hobbes famously put it (only to be parroted by uncounted dabbling Hobbesians since, plus now me), but contrary to Hobbes we can do something about the nastiness without piling on the monarchical horrors.
And we all know it.
Because in America we’ve sometimes done it.
I think that’s why two-thirds of Minnesotans responding to a recent poll believe the actions of federal agents under Operation Metro Surge went too far. The immigration enforcement initiative modeled the worst qualities I’ve mentioned in this column so far, all in pursuit of a kind of order the poll respondents couldn’t embrace.