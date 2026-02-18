Moriarty: State ‘in good shape’ to consider charging federal agents in slayings of Good, Pretti

While noting that her office still lacks crucial evidence taken by the federal government, including the gun reportedly taken off Pretti before he was shot and the car Good was driving when she was shot, Moriarty said at a news conference on Feb. 18 that a trove of investigative materials remains available to state law enforcement. She said prosecutors are in “good shape” as they consider what would be an unprecedented decision to file state charges against federal agents without the help of the federal government.