Trump administration formally denies Minnesota investigators access to evidence in Alex Pretti shooting

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said in a news release Monday, Feb. 16, that the FBI notified him last week that it will not share evidence from its investigation with the state. Evans said the BCA has continued to request access to federal investigative materials not only from the killing of Pretti but also from the killing of Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on Jan. 7 in south Minneapolis and the shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis by a federal agent in north Minneapolis on Jan. 14.