Trump administration formally denies Minnesota investigators access to evidence in Alex Pretti shooting

The Trump administration has formally denied Minnesota law enforcement access to information and evidence from the FBI investigation into the shooting death of Alex Pretti by federal agents on Jan. 24 in Minneapolis.
The announcement comes in the wake of White House border czar Tom Homan announcing the end of Operation Metro Surge and a drawdown of federal agents in Minnesota. Homan’s arrival came in the wake of global outrage over the killing of Pretti, and Homan vowed a renewed focus on cooperation between state and federal officials.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said in a news release Monday, Feb. 16, that the FBI notified him last week that it will not share evidence from its investigation with the state. Evans said the BCA has continued to request access to federal investigative materials not only from the killing of Pretti but also from the killing of Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on Jan. 7 in south Minneapolis and the shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis by a federal agent in north Minneapolis on Jan. 14.
“While this lack of cooperation is concerning and unprecedented, the BCA is committed to thorough, independent and transparent investigations of these incidents,” Evans said, “even if hampered by a lack of access to key information and evidence.”
The BCA, Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and Minnesota Attorney General’s Office have been working together to conduct an independent state investigation into the killings of Good and Pretti.
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement Monday that the federal government’s refusal to cooperate shows it is “not confident in their agents’ actions or their immediate response.” She praised the BCA for its efforts to conduct a joint investigation but said that even without federal cooperation, the “work continues” on a state investigation.
Last week, Gov. Tim Walz said the state and federal governments were “very close” to an agreement to share investigative materials.
“We’re only asking for what’s always been done,” Walz said. “We’re only asking for the right thing. … Justice needs to be served.”