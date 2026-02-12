Walz: Trump administration pulled back from joint investigation into killing of Good, Pretti after leak

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state and federal government were close last week to announcing a joint investigation into the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, but the Trump administration appeared to pull back after the Minnesota Star Tribune reported an agreement was imminent.
The DFL governor said at a news conference on Feb. 12 that he believes the Trump administration understands there must be a joint investigation into the fatal shootings of the two Minnesotans by federal agents. And Walz said he still expects that there will be one.
“As I know right now, I think we’re very close,” Walz said. “We’re only asking for what’s always been done. We’re only asking for the right thing. … Justice needs to be served.”
Last week, people familiar with the effort to repair relationships between the federal and state government told the Star Tribune the announcement of a joint investigation between the FBI and BCA into the killing of Pretti was imminent. However, that has not materialized.
Walz said there’s a “contingent” within the FBI and federal government that understands the best way to investigate the fatal shootings is jointly with the state. The framework for a joint investigation is in place, he said.
“It’s just a matter of them feeling like they have an upper hand to announce it.”
The Star Tribune reached out to the White House and Justice Department seeking comment on what happened with the agreement but has not received a response.
A joint investigation has been one of the key requests from state officials, including Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, amid Operation Metro Surge.