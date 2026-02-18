Hennepin County says it released voter data in error. Republicans are using it to demand more.

Hennepin County elections officials say they mistakenly released data to a Republican state representative who has since used it to allege the county’s voter rolls are problematic.
Rep. Pam Altendorf, R-Red Wing, said earlier this month that she requested and received a voter registration list from Hennepin County that contained voters’ names, addresses, dates of birth and a notation of whether a voter record was active or challenged.
Altendorf, vice co-chair of the House Elections Finance and Government Operations Committee, said her review of that data showed potential discrepancies, like voters with improbable birthdates or missing information and several thousand flagged with a “challenged” status.
“It raises questions about the quality and integrity of our voter data across our state,” she said in a news release. Altendorf was not available to comment.
County officials acknowledged that under state law, they should not have provided the challenge status data to her. They also flatly rejected Altendorf’s claims, saying she has misunderstood the data.
“Hennepin County Elections remains confident in the integrity of its processes and will continue to follow review and audit procedures under state law,” Hennepin County elections officials wrote to county commissioners in a Feb. 13 letter they shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune.
But Republicans are using it to put pressure on state officials to comply with a demand from the federal government to see the state’s entire voter rolls.
Altendorf’s allegations have spread through the conservative media and political ecosystem, first in Minnesota and later nationally, becoming the latest fodder for an ongoing Republican campaign to question the accuracy of the nation’s elections systems ahead of this year’s midterms.