DHS says ICE agents suspended for ‘untruthful’ testimony in nonfatal Minneapolis shooting

Two ICE agents involved in an enforcement action in Minneapolis that led to one man shot in the leg last month lied while giving sworn testimony about the encounter and are under investigation, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The acknowledgment in a statement from Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin on Feb. 13 comes one day after federal prosecutors moved to drop criminal charges against two Venezuelan men whose highly publicized arrests on Jan. 14 have been in dispute since conflicting accounts emerged from DHS officials and defense attorneys.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that “newly discovered evidence” in the case against 24-year-old Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis and 26-year-old Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna is “materially inconsistent” with the allegations initially brought against them in a criminal complaint.
As anticipated, charges were dropped on Feb. 13 against both men.
In her statement, McLaughlin nodded to the evidence being cited, saying, “A joint review by ICE and the Department of Justice of video evidence has revealed that sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have [included] untruthful statements.”
McLaughlin said both officers have been immediately placed on administrative leave “pending the completion of a thorough internal investigation” by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Once the investigation is complete, she added, “the officers may face termination of employment as well as potential criminal prosecution.”
The incident began with an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 94 that ended with an unidentified U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shooting Sosa-Celis, who was not involved in the traffic stop and appeared to have been involved as a case of mistaken identity.