Former Minnesota prison guard detained by ICE, accused of multiple acts of immigration fraud

Federal immigration agents detained a former employee of the state of Minnesota who had been posing as a U.S. citizen, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Morris Brown, 45, of Circle Pines was a Liberian citizen “masquerading as a U.S. citizen” and working as a Minnesota Department of Corrections prison guard until a few months before his arrest, DHS said.
The federal government is accusing Brown of multiple violations of immigration law, including overstaying his student visa and making false claims to U.S. citizenship.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested him Jan. 15 in Minneapolis as part of their immigration enforcement surge.
Brown had been identified during U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Operation Twin Shield in the fall, which identified 275 cases of suspected immigration fraud in the Twin Cities.
Investigators looking into Brown’s citizenship application found evidence of marriage fraud as well as instances of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship on official documents.
Brown began employment in May 2023 with the Minnesota Department of Corrections as a corrections officer at the state prison in Lino Lakes, the corrections agency confirmed. He drew a salary of about $65,000 and his employment there ceased in October.
He is facing deportation as well as potential criminal prosecution, according to DHS.