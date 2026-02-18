Advertisement
Former Minnesota prison guard detained by ICE, accused of multiple acts of immigration fraud

The state Department of Corrections said it conducts comprehensive background screening and employment eligibility verification for all job candidate finalists.

By Reid Forgrave

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 18, 2026 at 8:14PM
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement briefing on Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)
Federal immigration agents detained a former employee of the state of Minnesota who had been posing as a U.S. citizen, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Morris Brown, 45, of Circle Pines was a Liberian citizen “masquerading as a U.S. citizen” and working as a Minnesota Department of Corrections prison guard until a few months before his arrest, DHS said.

The federal government is accusing Brown of multiple violations of immigration law, including overstaying his student visa and making false claims to U.S. citizenship.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested him Jan. 15 in Minneapolis as part of their immigration enforcement surge.

Brown had been identified during U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Operation Twin Shield in the fall, which identified 275 cases of suspected immigration fraud in the Twin Cities.

Investigators looking into Brown’s citizenship application found evidence of marriage fraud as well as instances of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship on official documents.

Brown began employment in May 2023 with the Minnesota Department of Corrections as a corrections officer at the state prison in Lino Lakes, the corrections agency confirmed. He drew a salary of about $65,000 and his employment there ceased in October.

He is facing deportation as well as potential criminal prosecution, according to DHS.

“Operation Twin Shield continues to deliver results as the Department of Homeland Security relentlessly pursues those who seek to cheat our immigration system,” Joseph Edlow, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said in a statement. Brown “tried every trick in the book to remain in the United States after losing legal status. We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure he faces justice for his many violations of the law.”

Attempts to reach Brown and his family were unsuccessful.

Brown has not had authorization to work in the United States since 2022, according to DHS, and he falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen while applying for the prison job.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said in a statement that it cannot comment on individual personnel records, including employment verification documents that prospective employees must present. The agency said it conducts comprehensive background screening and employment eligibility verification for all finalists, including criminal history checks, motor vehicle record reviews, employment reference verification and more.

The department added that it verifies identity and employment eligibility for all new hires in compliance with federal law, and that human resources staff physically examines the new employee’s documents to verify identity and employment authorization in accordance with federal requirements.

Brown entered the United States in 2014 on a non-immigrant student visa. That visa was terminated the following year after he failed to enroll in a full course of study, according to DHS.

He joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2014 but, according to DHS, went AWOL the next year.

A Guard spokesperson confirmed Brown served in 2014 and 2015 before being dropped from the rolls.

Brown applied for a green card in 2020 under the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness program but was denied due to misrepresentations in his application, including his false claim to U.S. citizenship and his failure to disclose past military service, according to DHS.

The federal government had denied Brown’s application for permanent residence in 2022 for falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen to a U.S. military recruiter and a school official from St. Joseph’s University near Philadelphia. Shortly after that denial, U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained him and returned him to military control, according to DHS, and the military charged him under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for being AWOL.

DHS also accuses Brown of committing immigration fraud in 2024 when he applied for U.S. citizenship based on prior military service.

Brown is being held in a federal detention facility in El Paso, Texas, where he’ll have a hearing the week of Feb. 23 before the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated Morris Brown's employment status at the time of his arrest.
about the writer

Reid Forgrave

State/Regional Reporter

Reid Forgrave covers Minnesota and the Upper Midwest for the Star Tribune, particularly focused on long-form storytelling, controversial social and cultural issues, and the shifting politics around the Upper Midwest. He started at the paper in 2019.

