Roper: Stakes are too high for City Council’s performative politics over hotel liquor licenses

Leave it to the Minneapolis City Council’s progressive majority to turn a federal invasion of the city into a cudgel against businesses that didn’t join the resistance.
Responding to activist pressure, the council’s left wing is scrutinizing the liquor license renewals of two hotels that allegedly housed ICE agents during the immigration surge. The council plans to take a final vote Thursday.
This isn’t just about some hotel bars. One of the licenses is for the Depot in downtown Minneapolis, a massive event venue that draws a steady stream of visitors to the city’s core. Yanking its license would be an extraordinary own goal for a city that’s already in an economic crisis.
It could take years to recover from ICE’s devastating intrusion into the city. City leaders have been begging people around the country to visit and help revive the economy.
Yet, progressives on the council, in an ironic bit of performative politics, seem keen on kneecapping the very places those visitors would stay.
I actually suspect the full council is going to renew the licenses, because there is scant evidence to justify otherwise. But the episode has revealed a worrisome willingness among some elected leaders to effectively hold hotels in contempt for their guests’ employers.
The licenses in question belong to the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel at the Depot, operated by Marriott, and the Canopy by Hilton. The Depot is part of the historic Milwaukee Road Depot train station, which the city helped to redevelop several decades ago.