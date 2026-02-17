Should Minneapolis deny liquor licenses to hotels that housed ICE agents? City Council debates it.

Minneapolis City Council members debated on Tuesday whether to deny renewals of liquor licenses to two downtown hotels that housed federal immigration officers during the crackdown that has rattled the city and captured the attention of the nation.
The hotels at issue are Canopy by Hilton and Depot Renaissance Hotel, which have been the targets of protests because federal agents were believed to be staying in them during Operation Metro Surge, which brought 3,000 federal agents to the state.
Two days after an ICE agent killed Renee Good in south Minneapolis in January, about a thousand people converged outside the two hotels, blowing whistles and banging drums to disrupt the sleep of any agents inside.
The council is divided, with comparatively moderate Democrats questioning whether the city has any legal basis to deny the licenses and warning that any denials would only hurt already-suffering downtown businesses. It’s not clear whether there are enough votes among the council’s more progressive wing to deny the licenses.
A Minneapolis City Council committee, composed of the whole 13-member council, voted 11-2 on Tuesday, Feb. 17, to have staff look deeper into whether the hotels have met the requirements to have their licenses renewed, or whether their licenses should be yanked, or approved with conditions.
The full council is expected to take up the issue again when it meets Thursday, Feb. 19. Mayor Jacob Frey has expressed skepticism of the idea.
Hotel representatives declined to comment after the hearing.
Joan Soholt, who has been a hotel banquet server for 23 years and member of UNITE Local 17, a hospitality union, said she has witnessed fear, uncertainty and destruction at one of the hotels identified on social media as housing ICE. She said false claims that the hotels are contracting with ICE or over-serving liquor are false.