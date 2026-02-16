Food & Culture

Minnesota’s One Minute Tours guy leaves the state — and the States

“Time to leave Minnesota,” says the influencer who moved his family to Australia after a series of violent gun incidents in Minnesota.

By Jennifer Brooks

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 16, 2026 at 5:25PM
John O’Sullivan tours a downtown Minneapolis skyway in January 2025. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s One Minute Tours guy is no longer Minnesota’s.

John O’Sullivan, who charmed the state with his lightning tours on social media, posted a new video late Sunday night. On a large sheet of cardboard, he hand-painted an announcement: “Time to Leave Minnesota?”

It wasn’t really a question. By the time his fans watched the video, O’Sullivan was long gone. A month earlier, he’d packed up his home and family and moved to Australia with his Australian wife and their two small children. It was a few days after an ICE agent shot Renee Good on a Minneapolis street. Two weeks later, federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti on a different Minneapolis street.

View post on Instagram
 

“It would be impossible to put into words the level of guilt that I feel, being here at this time when my friends, my family, are fighting for what is right back in Minneapolis,” he said in a 12-minute video posted on Instagram and his new “Hidden Middle” YouTube channel. But “at what point are we irresponsible parents when we have the wherewithal to not be in this situation, and are choosing to live here anyway?”

Mankato-raised O’Sullivan had lived in Australia for years and has dual citizenship. His concerns about staying in the United States, he said in the video, started last year, after two harrowing episodes of gun violence in his home state.

The summer of 2025 began with the political assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the attempted killing of a state senator and his wife. It ended with a mass shooting at a children’s Mass, during the first week of classes at Annunciation School in Minneapolis, in his neighborhood.

“I don’t feel that Minnesota is a safe place for my children right now,” said O’Sullivan, whose children are 2 and 4. Again and again, he had asked guests on his podcast about gun violence. “I also don’t think that there’s a bright future when it comes to our political violence.”

O’Sullivan and his family had the chance and a choice to leave, he told his viewers. They took it.

“It betrays a lot of values that I [hold] dear about democracy and standing up for what is right,” he said. “But those values fall below the values of keeping my family safe.”

O’Sullivan described himself as “Minnesota’s largest social video creator” on the Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $65,000 from his fans to launch “Hidden Middle”. He said he plans to release his remaining Minnesota content and then switch to tales of expat life in Australia.

Jennifer Brooks

Reporter

Jennifer Brooks is a reporter on the Minnesota Life team.

