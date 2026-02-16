Minnesota’s One Minute Tours guy leaves the state — and the States

Minnesota’s One Minute Tours guy is no longer Minnesota’s.
John O’Sullivan, who charmed the state with his lightning tours on social media, posted a new video late Sunday night. On a large sheet of cardboard, he hand-painted an announcement: “Time to Leave Minnesota?”
It wasn’t really a question. By the time his fans watched the video, O’Sullivan was long gone. A month earlier, he’d packed up his home and family and moved to Australia with his Australian wife and their two small children. It was a few days after an ICE agent shot Renee Good on a Minneapolis street. Two weeks later, federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti on a different Minneapolis street.
“It would be impossible to put into words the level of guilt that I feel, being here at this time when my friends, my family, are fighting for what is right back in Minneapolis,” he said in a 12-minute video posted on Instagram and his new “Hidden Middle” YouTube channel. But “at what point are we irresponsible parents when we have the wherewithal to not be in this situation, and are choosing to live here anyway?”
Mankato-raised O’Sullivan had lived in Australia for years and has dual citizenship. His concerns about staying in the United States, he said in the video, started last year, after two harrowing episodes of gun violence in his home state.
The summer of 2025 began with the political assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the attempted killing of a state senator and his wife. It ended with a mass shooting at a children’s Mass, during the first week of classes at Annunciation School in Minneapolis, in his neighborhood.
“I don’t feel that Minnesota is a safe place for my children right now,” said O’Sullivan, whose children are 2 and 4. Again and again, he had asked guests on his podcast about gun violence. “I also don’t think that there’s a bright future when it comes to our political violence.”
O’Sullivan and his family had the chance and a choice to leave, he told his viewers. They took it.