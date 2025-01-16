A: When I raise the topic, you can feel people get on edge. One of the skills I’ve had to develop is talking about tough topics in a way that isn’t tough, in a way that everyone feels included and welcomed. I don’t shy away from expressing my opinion about it, but I think I also don’t make people feel put off if they have a different opinion. I always approach controversial issues, like, there’s a controversy. [He holds out his hand, as if inspecting an object.] Let’s look at it all together. People over here see it this way. Others see it this way.