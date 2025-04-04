Anderson: Minnesota birders, bikers, hikers should pay their fair share

In a few weeks, some 200 Minnesota birders will flock to the Salt Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Lac qui Parle County near the South Dakota border.
This will be the 47th celebration of Minnesota’s oldest birding festival, and this year’s hosts will include the Minnesota Ornithologists’ Union, the Minnesota River Valley Audubon Chapter and others.
Attending birders will be shuttled by bus to Salt Lake WMA and other nearby WMAs, and likely will peer through binoculars and spotting scopes to see tundra and trumpeter swans, red-necked phalaropes and various species of ducks and geese.
In all, more than 150 bird species have been documented at Salt Lake WMA.
How much, you ask, will the birders pay to visit Salt Lake and similar important wildlife meccas?
Nothing. Nada. Zero.
Meanwhile, the wildlife photographer Bill Marchel of Brainerd — who is a birder by any definition — will need a virtual billfold full of licenses this fall to hunt on Salt Lake and nearby WMAs.
Required will be a $22 small game license, an $8.25 state duck stamp, a $25 federal duck stamp and an $8.25 pheasant stamp.