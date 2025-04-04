Anderson: Minnesota birders, bikers, hikers should pay their fair share

Some of this is due to a graying of the movement’s movers and shakers. The dulling effect of too many defeats is another problem. Ducks that once blackened Minnesota’s skies now often are no-shows in autumn. Wetlands are still being lost. Roadsides are mowed illegally with impunity. Leopard frogs are history. Many southeast residents still can’t drink well water. And when was the last time someone in the state heard a meadowlark sing?