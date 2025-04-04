HCMC’s temp CEO hoped to make it harder to change hospital’s oversight

The board overseeing HCMC picked as interim CEO a top doctor who worked with hospital leaders last year trying to limit Hennepin County commissioners’ ability to take back control of the health system.
The Hennepin Healthcare System board voted unanimously Thursday to make Dr. Thomas Klemond the temporary replacement for departing CEO Jennifer DeCubellis. Klemond is currently president of the medical staff, sits on the 15-member board of directors and will become interim CEO April 11.
Last year, Klemond was part of a group of employees that spoke out against hospital union leaders’ demand that the Hennepin County Board take back control of HCMC. Union members were frustrated with DeCubellis’ leadership, changes to their benefits and working conditions at the state’s largest safety net hospital.
The conflict led to a last-minute proposal at the Legislature to make it harder for the County Board to dissolve Hennepin Healthcare, which was created in 2006 to run the hospital’s day-to-day operations.
In a letter to lawmakers last May, Klemond said it was important to shield the hospital from “political pressures and attacks.”
The bill never became law, but commissioners admonished hospital leaders for distracting lawmakers from the county’s goal of securing an ongoing source of sales tax revenue for health care needs.
The County Board never officially debated the request to take back control of HCMC.
DeCubellis announced March 26 that she would step down May 10 after five years leading the hospital. In a statement, DeCubellis said it was time to “pass the baton” to a new leader.