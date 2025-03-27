Hennepin Healthcare System CEO to step down

Jennifer DeCubellis, the chief executive of the Hennepin Healthcare System, announced Wednesday she will step down from her role in May.
Hennepin Healthcare System operates HCMC in downtown Minneapolis and other clinics in the county.
“Every leader has a season,” DeCubellis said in a statement. “We are all destined for a specific purpose, and a strong leader passes the baton when the time is right. That time for me is now.”
The healthcare system, which is the state’s largest safety-net hospital for vulnerable populations, credited DeCubellis with leading it through the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest that rocked the area in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
“We are grateful for Jennifer’s leadership over the past five years,” Hennepin Healthcare Board Chair Mohamed Omar said in a statement. “She has gone above and beyond for the organization during the most challenging period in healthcare in the last century.”
The board will announce an interim CEO on Thursday and will launch a national search for a permanent successor.
DeCubellis assumed the chief executive role two weeks before Minnesota’s first COVID-19 case in 2020. Under her leadership, the healthcare system prioritized patient access to lifesaving care, promoted the safety of staff members and secured support from the National Guard. DeCubellis was also credited with improving staff retention.
The healthcare system has a multi-year $2.5 billion overhaul planned for HCMC that includes plans to build a new 450-bed inpatient tower.