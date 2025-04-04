Congress has the power to halt Trump's tariffs. But Republicans aren't ready to use it

WASHINGTON — As stock markets tumble in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, Republicans in Congress were watching with unease and talking of clawing back their power to levy tariffs — but almost none seemed ready to turn their words into action.
The Republican president is upending longstanding GOP principles like support for free trade, yet despite clear misgivings and a Constitutional mandate to decide tariffs, most lawmakers were not ready to cross Trump. Instead, they were focusing all their attention on advancing the president’s " big, beautiful bill ‘’ of tax breaks and spending cuts, even as tariffs — in essence, import taxes — threatened to raise consumer prices across the board and push the global economy into a recession.
As the fallout from Trump’s announcement reverberated around global markets, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who has made it clear he is no fan of tariffs, told reporters that he would give Trump “the benefit of the doubt’’ in hopes that the announcement was just a scare tactic to prod foreign leaders into negotiating better trade deals with the U.S.
‘‘The president is a dealmaker if nothing else, and he’s going to continue to deal country by country with each of them,‘’ said Sen. John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican who is no. 2 in GOP Senate leadership. He added that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had told Senate Republicans this week that the tariffs announced by Trump would be a ‘’high level mark with the ultimate goal of getting them reduced’’ unless other countries retaliate.
But countries like China are already retaliating with tariffs of their own, and while the president has signaled he is open to negotiations, he was mostly sounding a defiant tone Friday, saying on social media that ‘’MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE’’ while claiming that foreign investors were lining up to invest in U.S. industries. He was on the golf course Friday near his Mar-a-Lago private club in Florida.
Congress, however, was jittery.
A handful of Republicans have rebuked Trump’s strategy as a foolhardy path that will burden U.S. households. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, the longtime Senate leader who was the standard-bearer for past generations of Republicans, released a lengthy statement saying, ‘’As I have always warned, tariffs are bad policy, and trade wars with our partners hurt working people most.‘’
McConnell and three other Republicans joined with Democrats this week to help pass a resolution that would nullify Trump’s tariffs on Canada, sending a rebuke to the president just hours after his ‘’Liberation Day’’ announcement. But House Speaker Mike Johnson quickly indicated he has no interest in giving the resolution a vote.