Housing proposal tests limits of Rochester’s downtown historic district

Rochester’s recently established downtown landmark district is facing its first major test as a local developer seeks to tear down three historic properties to make way for a modern housing tower.
Property owner Hal Henderson is pushing to remove the adjoining brick structures along South Broadway from the district, arguing that their deterioration makes further investment impractical.
He envisions replacing the buildings — now home to a record store, coffee shop and two art galleries — with a multistory development aimed at addressing the demand for student housing downtown.
“It’s clearly obvious to everybody that these properties are not in a state where they’re ready to serve our community for the next several decades or centuries,” Henderson said. “They’ve served their purpose; it’s time to turn the page.”
However, preservation advocates see the proposal as a direct challenge to the district’s purpose. They contend that the landmark designation was created specifically to shield historic properties from economic pressures that have already erased much of downtown’s architectural heritage.
The three buildings along Broadway — all of which date back to establishment of the downtown commercial district in the 1880s — are among 27 properties contributing to the downtown historic district.
“This is a classic example of why we have the ordinance,” Rochester resident Barb Hudson told the commission during a public hearing. “Because we know that there are going to be people coming in to look at these landmarks and they’re going to say, ‘What can I do to make money?’ But the fact is that these buildings are historic … and that’s why they were landmarked.”
The issue came to a head on Wednesday as the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) voted 6-0 to recommend denial of Henderson’s request to have the buildings removed from the district.