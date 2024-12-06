Historic downtown Rochester properties getting restoration funds

Among the proposals approved by the DMC board Thursday is a $202,000 public investment in a second-story housing unit to be built above Marrow restaurant on South Broadway. Bucky Beeman, the property’s owner, said he had been thinking about the project since he bought the building in 2020, but financing was a challenge. With DMC funding available, Beeman said he was able to accelerate his investment in the 165-year-old building.