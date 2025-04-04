RandBall: Williams Arena, old for a long time, will live long past 100

A lasting memory of the old and venerable Star Tribune newsroom was a fierce debate with former college sports editor Dennis Brackin about old and venerable Williams Arena.
We even wrote a point-counterpoint (I was in favor of keeping the historic venue while he was opposed) about Williams Arena, which at that point was only 75 years old.
Now it is 97 years old. That photo you see? That is Dr. James Naismith, credited with inventing basketball and born during the first year of the U.S. Civil War in 1861, preparing to toss the basketball up for the opening tip of the first game at Williams Arena on Feb. 4, 1928.
There have been numerous debates about the arena over the years, but they have amounted to wasted ink and breath. Williams Arena hasn’t gone anywhere, and it is destined now to live well past 100.
Two pieces of supporting evidence arrived this week, as I talked about on Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
The first is that the Gophers athletic department announced it is seeking to sell naming rights to Williams Arena, a long-rumored development made necessary by increasing financial pressure on the department.
The Barn has been known as Williams Arena for 75 of its 97 years, after rebranding in 1950 from the University of Minnesota Fieldhouse, but there is precedent. Mariucci Arena in 2017 was renamed 3M Arena at Mariucci.
That deal was for $11.2 million over 14 years; the deal announced in 2005 to name the new football stadium TCF Bank Stadium (later Huntington when the bank brand changed) was for $35 million over 26 years and runs through 2030.