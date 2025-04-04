Officials say a Russian strike in central Ukraine kills 14 people, including six children

KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian ballistic missile strike Friday on a central Ukrainian city killed at least 14 people, including six children, Ukrainian officials said, as U.S. and European leaders pressed Russia to accept a ceasefire in the conflict.
At least 50 people were wounded in the strike on Kryvyi Rih — the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — in what the region’s leader Serhii Lysak described as an ‘’assault against civilians.‘’
‘‘The missile struck an area right next to residential buildings — hitting a playground and ordinary streets,‘’ Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.
Local authorities said the strike damaged about 20 apartment buildings, more than 30 vehicles, an educational building and a restaurant. They said emergency responders were at the scene and psychologists were helping survivors.
Zelenskyy blamed the daily strikes on Russia’s unwillingness to end the war: ‘’Every missile, every drone strike proves Russia wants only war.‘’ He urged Ukraine’s allies to increase pressure on Moscow and bolster Ukraine’s air defenses.
‘‘The United States, Europe, and the rest of the world have enough power to make Russia abandon terror and war,‘’ he said.
Russia resists calls for an immediate ceasefire
Russia has effectively rejected a U.S. proposal for a full and immediate 30-day halt in the fighting, and the U.K. and French foreign ministers on Friday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet in ceasefire talks to halt Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine.