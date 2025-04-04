Gophers student managers compete at Final Four, draw inspiration from Niko Medved

Thirty years before he was introduced to be the next Gophers men’s hoops coach last month, Niko Medved was a student manager in the same shoes as Drew Evenson.
Evenson’s own story is inspirational, fighting to beat cancer a year ago. But he truly prides himself on being the Gophers lead manager.
It’s a role that Medved knows well, and told Evenson when they met recently, “We’re both grinders and we get it.”
“That’s all you needed to hear as a manager,” Evenson added. “Someone who respects your work, who understands it and is thankful for it. It really shows no one is too big for any certain task.”
March Madness this year put Gophers managers, current and former, in the spotlight.
Following a fan vote last month, Evenson and his fellow Gophers managers advanced to compete Friday for a national title in the Manager Games during the Final Four fan fest in San Antonio.
With Medved coming off an NCAA tournament second round trip with Colorado State, his humble start as a Gophers student manager in the 1990s was highlighted in his return to lead his alma mater.
“It just shows us whatever we want to reach in basketball we can at the highest level,” said Evenson, who has been with the Gophers for three years.