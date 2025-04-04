Inspired

Can AI save turtles? These Minnesota sisters think so.

Kelly Olson and Katie O’Halloran will soon launch TurtlTracker, an app that uses artificial intelligence to track turtle migration and mortality.

By Spencer White

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 4, 2025 at 5:00PM
A snapping turtle about the size of a Frisbee sits on the side of the Highway 24 in Medina, attempting to cross the busy road either to lay its eggs on the other side or returning from laying its eggs on the s
A snapping turtle sits on the side of Hwy. 24 in Medina, attempting to cross the busy road. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After moving to Plymouth in 2023, Kelly Olson had to quickly come to terms with the realities of suburban life.

One reality came in the form of two painted turtles hit by a truck just feet away from her at an intersection near her new home. Living between two marshlands, Olson had noticed that intersection was used heavily by the local turtles, and she had stopped to help the painted turtles cross the street when they met their end.

“They were both still alive, but past the point of being transported or rescued,” Olson said. “It was just an absolutely heartbreaking thing to see.”

The incident inspired Olson and her sister, Katie O’Halloran, to create TurtlTracker, an app that uses AI to track turtle migration and road mortality through citizen science contributions.

The two Burnsville natives said the goals of TurtlTracker are to decrease turtle road mortality by educating users on how to help turtles cross the road and to collect data to create predictive models of turtle migrations by making the turtle tracking process into a game. The gamification comes in the form of naming individual turtles, which are identified by their unique shells, and a leaderboard featuring the top turtle trackers.

One Minnesota turtle expert says it’s OK to move a turtle crossing the road. Annika Hellerud, a University of Minnesota graduate who worked on two studies of turtle mortality, said you can pick up a turtle and move it, as long as you move it in the direction it was already going.

“Don’t move it to where you think it makes more sense,” Hellerud said. “Turtles have like an internal GPS. If you move it back to where it was coming from, it will just immediately cross the road again.”

Most turtles you’ll come across in Minnesota are painted turtles, Hellerud said. They won’t hurt you too badly if they bite you, so there isn’t much to worry about when helping them cross the road, but you should be a bit more careful when handling a snapping turtle.

The two sisters say a turtle shell is similar conceptually to a human fingerprint, and the AI of their app will be able to take images of this shell to identify the turtles individually and even allow users to name them.

Hellerud said she had never heard the fingerprint analogy before, but she thinks the app could be useful in helping the uninitiated identify turtles they are unfamiliar with.

In order for TurtlTracker to be as helpful as other community-based nature tracking apps like eBird or iNaturalist, Hellerud said it will need to attract a large user base.

“If only 20 to 30 people are using the app, you will not have a great idea of what the hotspots are,” Hellerud said.

Ahead of the TurtlTracker launch, O’Halloran is primarily in charge of back-end operations and said her favorite aspects of the project have been developing the AI, geeking out on the tech and learning more about the turtle issue. Olson said she is excited most about caring for the turtles, forming a community around them and, hopefully, making a difference.

While Olson still lives in Plymouth, O’Halloran does most of her work from Dallas.

They said most of the funding for their app has come from donations, merchandise and their own pockets. They are also applying for grants.

TurtlTracker plans to launch on May 28. You can sign up to be part of the beta on the website. You can also find TurtlTracker’s booth at Turtle Fest at French Regional Park in Plymouth on June 1.

On July 13, TurtlTracker will host its launch party at 56 Brewing in Minneapolis, where they will unveil a turtle-themed beer to celebrate.

Spencer White

Spencer White is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

