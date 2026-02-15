Budget headache worsens for Minneapolis Public Schools as projected deficit grows

Minneapolis Public Schools faces a budget deficit in 2026-27 that is significantly deeper than initially forecast — and is relying on new and familiar faces to help it dig out of the hole.
Ryan Strack, the district’s senior executive officer, took the lead in presenting its latest budget update last week, and the school system has hired an outside consulting firm — at a cost of up to $830,000 — to provide technical and operational support.
There’s a strong need for a finance division rebound.
Ibrahima Diop, the former public face of the budget process, left Minnesota’s third-largest district on Jan. 30 — months after being reprimanded and then subjected to “escalated disciplinary action” by Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams.
Documents obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune in a public data request also show the district ordered an outside review of the finance division that described it as being at a “crisis point” with significant employee turnover — reportedly more than 50% over the past two years — and poor morale.
“Staggering,” Sayles-Adams wrote of the findings in her correspondence with Diop.
The consultant’s report was issued last August, and on Tuesday, Feb. 10, Strack took center stage for the latest budget update. While the update showed the district’s projected general fund deficit rising from $30.3 million in December to $50.5 million, Strack and the finance team were commended for bringing depth and transparency to the process.
Budget cuts loom. So, too, does a so-called district “transformation process” that could lead to the closing or merging of schools in a system plagued with excess building space.