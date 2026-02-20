Brown: As Supreme Court upends Trump’s disruptive tariffs, new uncertainties arise

The implementation of the tariffs was erratic from the start. Extremely high tariffs would be announced, but then lower ones would be quietly implemented. Tariffs would be removed for certain countries or industries, often based on who stood in Trump’s good grace. If you donated money to his pet projects or invested your money the way he wanted, you got a better deal. So did the president, who turned his first year in office into the most lucrative year of his life for his personal fortune.