Cory Booker sets a record with marathon Senate speech. Will it rally anti-Trump resistance?

Booker took to the Senate floor on Monday evening, saying he would remain there as long as he was ‘’physically able.‘’ It wasn’t until more than 25 hours later that the 55-year-old senator, a former football tight end, finished speaking and walked off the floor. It set the record for the longest continuous Senate floor speech in the chamber’s history, though Booker was assisted by fellow Democrats who gave him a break from speaking by asking him questions on the Senate floor.