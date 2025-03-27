News & Politics

Minnesota senators debate whether to condemn Trump’s pardon of Jan. 6 rioters

“The evidence of such widespread criminal destruction is indisputable,” said DFL Sen. Ron Latz. Republicans called the resolution a “waste of time.”

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 27, 2025 at 7:43PM
Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, brought forward the resolution to condemn President Donald Trump's blanket pardon of those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota senators debated Thursday whether to condemn President Donald Trump’s sweeping pardon of Jan. 6 rioters and pushed off a possible vote on the resolution until next week.

Upon taking office in January, Trump issued a blanket pardon of the 1,500-plus people who were charged or convicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Fifteen Minnesotans were among those pardoned, including eight who had been convicted and sentenced.

Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, brought forward the resolution condemning the pardons. On the Senate floor, Latz recounted how rioters swarmed the Capitol that day and assaulted police officers in plain sight, using everything from flagpoles and batons to chemical irritants as weapons.

“The evidence of such widespread criminal destruction is indisputable,” Latz said. He urged Republicans and Democrats in the chamber to come together to condemn the pardons.

Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, called the pardons “a slap in the face to law enforcement everywhere.”

Senate Republicans criticized the resolution as divisive and a “waste of time.” They said Democrats, who control the Senate by a 34-32 margin, should be focusing on issues relevant to Minnesota, such as how to address a looming projected budget deficit.

“This is political theater,” said Sen. Michael Kreun, R-Blaine. “Are Minnesota Democrats serious about governing this state?”

Republicans tried to add amendments to the resolution that would have also condemned former President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter, and Gov. Tim Walz’s response to the 2020 riots, among other topics. DFL senators rejected the GOP amendments, aside from one that broadly condemned violence against law enforcement.

“It seems like only condemning Republicans is in order today,” said Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, adding that Biden “used his power to shield members of his family from criminal consequences.”

After almost two hours of debate, the Senate tabled the resolution. A Senate DFL spokesman said the resolution could be taken up again on Tuesday.

To get Minnesota’s latest political news in your inbox, signup for the free Hot Dish newsletter.

Related Coverage

News & Politics

Salary council recommends raises for top Minnesota officials. Gov. Tim Walz won’t take the increase.

Politics

Tracking the top issues at the Minnesota Legislature in 2025

No Section

Three years later, some Minnesota Republicans show sympathy toward Jan. 6 rioters
about the writer

about the writer

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Minnesota senators debate whether to condemn Trump’s pardon of Jan. 6 rioters

card image

“The evidence of such widespread criminal destruction is indisputable,” said DFL Sen. Ron Latz. Republicans called the resolution a “waste of time.”

Cannabis

Minnesota could license hundreds of marijuana retailers, cultivators in coming months

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2013, file photo, different strains of pot are displayed for sale at Medicine Man marijuana dispensary in Denver. Nationwide marijuana legalization seems inevitable to three-fourths of Americans, according to a new poll out Wednesday, April 2, 2014. The Pew Research Center survey on the nation's shifting attitudes about drug policy also showed increased support for moving away from mandatory sentences for non-violent drug offenders.

News & Politics

Salary council recommends raises for top Minnesota officials. Gov. Tim Walz won’t take the increase.

card image