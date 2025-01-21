Accused Jan. 6 participants from Minnesota get pardon from Trump on his first day as president

Hours after his inauguration Monday, President Donald Trump issued a blanket pardon for about 1,500 people charged or convicted in the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
According to a list of executive actions that went live Monday on the official website for the White House, a proclamation from Trump said in addition to more than a dozen people whose sentences were commuted that the proclamation would “grant a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”
Among those pardoned are 15 Minnesotans, eight of whom had been convicted and sentenced. The Minnesota Star Tribune attempted to reach out to the majority of the defendants and their attorneys Monday night.
They are:
Frank J. Bratjan. Charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentenced to a term of six months of probation.
Martin Cudo. Charged with entering a restricted area; disorderly conduct in a restricted area; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Caleb Fuller. Charged with entering a restricted area; civil disorder; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Peter Moyers, an attorney for Fuller, said in a statement he had heard nothing from the Trump administration and was still preparing for the trial scheduled for Tuesday.
Kenneth Fuller. Charged with entering a restricted area; civil disorder; violent entry; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.
Nicholas J. Fuller. Charged with civil disorder. Sentenced to 36 months of probation.
Aaron James. Charged with civil disorder; assaulting or resisting an officer; entering a restricted area; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Daniel E. Johnson. Charged with civil disorder. Sentenced to four months of incarceration.
Brian Mock. Charged with assaulting or resisting an officer; entering a restricted area; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; acts of violence in any of the Capitol buildings or grounds. Sentenced to time served.
Paul Orta Jr. Charged with obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder and entry into restricted areas. He received a six-month prison term in the fall.
Jordan K. Stotts. Charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentenced to 24 months of probation.
Isaac Westbury. Charged with civil disorder; assaulting or resisting an officer; entering a restricted area; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Jonah Westbury. Charged with entering a restricted area; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Robert Westbury. Charged with entering a restricted area; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Victoria White. Charged with civil disorder and aiding and abetting. Sentenced to 24 months of probation.
Jack M. Johnson. Charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Sentenced to 12 months of probation.
