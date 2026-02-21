Rash: NYT columnist calls out state ‘terror’ in Minnesota

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
For M. Gessen, a New York Times columnist and author of multiple books on authoritarianism, a question from a fellow journalist from Kyiv was key in considering Operation Metro Surge.
“Where is everybody?” Gessen’s fellow Eastern European asked. (Gessen was born and raised in the Soviet Union and reported from Russia for decades.) “Where are all the members of Congress? Why aren’t they flying into Minneapolis? Why aren’t all the celebrities flying into Minneapolis?”
What “a good question,” Gessen told a capacity crowd at the Walker Art Center on Feb. 17. “And how crazy is it that I traveled halfway across the world to hear that question?”
In the end, some politicians and pop stars did arrive, including Bruce Springsteen, appearing concurrently with his instant hit “Streets of Minneapolis.” (U2 also dropped a song about the ICE crisis, “American Obituary.”)
It’s clear that Gessen’s Ukrainian colleague wasn’t referring to the everyday people turned activists — those looking out for their neighbors and looking with understandable anger at the president who had posted, “FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING AND RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”
Those people were out in numbers — even though there was much to fear from their federal government. Activists, added Gessen, smiling, “who think that everything is their business” — an ethos they (Gessen’s preferred pronoun) said is “the foundation of solidarity,” adding that solidarity “is extraordinarily difficult to practice.”