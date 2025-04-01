Rash: International Film Festival a reason to return to the theater

Some of this global blur could be because of a more internationally diverse academy, but “maybe there’s this other thing that’s going on,” mused Susan Smoluchowski, the executive director of the MSP Film Society and the MSP International Film Festival. “Which is that as we continue to isolate ourselves politically from one another there is this yearning among a large segment of the population to try and figure out how to bridge the divide. And so I think that seeing films that tell you about the experience of people you may never have met maybe becomes all the more important these days to the viewing public in this country.”