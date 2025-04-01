Rash: International Film Festival a reason to return to the theater

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Academy Award watchers are used to passionate appeals amid acceptance speeches. But the plea from director Sean Baker, whose “Anora” won best picture, wasn’t about a social but a cinematic issue.
“Watching a film in the theater with an audience is an experience,” Baker said as he received the third of his record-tying four gold statues. “We can laugh together, cry together, and, in a time in which the world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever. It is a communal experience you don’t get at home. And right now, the theatergoing experience is under threat.”
Lamenting the loss of 1,000 screens during the pandemic, Baker said that “If we don’t reverse this trend, we’ll be losing a vital part of our culture. This is my battle cry.”
It’s a cry already acted upon by patrons of the Main Cinema in Minneapolis, where attendance jumped 20% last year for films from Hollywood to Bollywood and points beyond, like the 70 countries and cultures represented in the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, which begins its 44th annual run on Wednesday.
And it’s a cri de coeur heard in France, the vanguard of the return-to-cinema movement. There the Institut Lumière film society claimed that the theater rebound reflected that “going to the cinema remains unique, singular, precious. Personal, physical, sentimental. It allows for a re-apportion of a way of being in the world that nothing can ever prevent.”
These cinemagoing superlatives were among the themes of 2011’s “Hugo,” which centered on Georges Méliès, the French cinematic pioneer whose most famous film, “A Trip to the Moon,” featured the indelible image of a space capsule landing in the moon’s “eye.”