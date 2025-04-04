‘Seeds of Justice’ crop art exhibition at U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis takes on the law

A portrait of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall includes mung beans.
A portrait of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor features dried red peppers for her red lips.
These two “seedy” portraits of famous judges are at the U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis, but they’re nothing like the stark photographs of the president and vice president that hang near the entrance.
The eyes, noses, lips, skin tones and robes of these Supreme Court justices were painstakingly crafted using seeds, beans, grains, quinoa, sunflower seeds, flaxseed, lentils, dried peppers and more.
“The smallest seed I’ve ever used, which I wouldn’t do again, is thyme [which she used in her Marshall portrait],” said Laura Melnick, a crop artist and civil poverty lawyer. She eyed her portrait of Thurgood Marshall, a seed masterpiece. At the top she included a quote from Marshall: “We must dissent. ... America has no choice but to do better.”
“The writing always takes me a really long time,” she said.
Minnesotans are used to seeing crop art at the Minnesota State Fair, but not in the lobby of a federal courthouse ― until now.
A new exhibition of 17 crop artworks, titled “Seeds of Justice,” explores social justice movements, the law and, of course, the playfulness of crop art. It debuted Thursday night at the U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis.