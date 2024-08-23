Top 10 funniest crop artworks at the Minnesota State Fair

Meredith Keller of East Bethel offers her comical take on the battle of Pronto Pups vs. good ol’ corn dogs, framing the beefy confrontation in the style of an old western showdown. The two dogs stare at each other against a canyon backdrop, ready to duke it out. Pronto Pups and corn dogs are both batter-fried hot dogs on sticks. However, Prontos are saltier while corn dogs are sweeter, and corn dogs use a cornbread batter, while Prontos go with a thinner and crispier pancake batter. Only you can decide the real winner!