Review: ‘Sickle’ is severe and brutal, but it’s a must-see

Tracey Maloney and Adelin Phelps head a stellar all-female cast at Mixed Blood Theatre.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 7:30PM
Sarah Bahr's set for "Sickle" includes a mound of dirt that's the exact displacement of a grave, a metaphor that hangs over the show. (Provided by Theatre Novi Most.)

For some arachnids such as spiders and scorpions, it’s normal for the offspring to consume their mom to live.

But it’s a sign of supreme desperation when a human mother tells her starving children that they should eat her body for sustenance when she dies.

That heartbreaking story is related in “Sickle,” Abbey Fenbert’s one-act drama that’s up at Mixed Blood Theatre through this weekend.

Staged with muscularity by Lisa Channer and Vladimir Rovinsky for Theatre Novi Most, a small company that’s doing big things, the production is a throbbing punch to the gut. And it spotlights a stellar all-female company of actors whose artistry transports us into the maws of yawning tragedy.

In fact, in the final act, Tracey Maloney’s performance as a Mother Courage-esque figure at wits end leaves an indelible slow-motion picture that is worthy of a movie poster.

“Sickle” is set in the early 1930s during the Ukrainian famine known as the Holodomor. After the men have been deported, conscripted or killed in a village, the women take on all the roles in this microcosm of society, including standing up to the authorities who take their harvest and leave them to waste with hunger.

Maloney depicts Anna, a selfless community mother who shares her rations with others at the expense of her own well-being. She is superb in the role, showing Anna’s capacity for love and understanding before the big final moment. Her performance alone, which extends her range and power, is worth the trip to “Sickle.”

Maloney acts alongside and opposite Adelin Phelps, whose Iryna has a cracked soul that’s much more visible. It would be easy to read Iryna as tempestuous and crazed, and we get some of that physicality.

Phelps plays her inner life like piano keys. She infuses her character’s mental anguish with escapist reveries, showing some of the spiritual fuel that someone in such dire straits needs to survive.

The capable acting company is rounded out by Becca Claire Hart, who plays trenchant government emissary Nadya, and Serena Brook and Julia Valen as village women.

The action takes place on Sarah Bahr’s open village set that features a pile of dirt that looks like the displacement for a coffin and is lit effectively by Robert Perry.

Folk singers Olga Frayman and Johanna Gorman Baer accompany the actors with live and potent Ukrainian music, including a harvest song and a lullaby. The music not only gives “Sickle” a sense of authenticity but helps to soften one of the toughest but most impactful stories onstage in the Twin Cities this week.

And it is a must-see.

‘Sickle’

When: 7:30 p.m. Thu., Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.

Where: Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls.

Tickets: $12-$50. theatrenovimost.org.

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Rohan Preston
