Target eliminating 1,800 positions, laying off 1,000 workers

Target Corp. will cut 1,800 positions from its corporate headcount, the second-largest downsizing of its headquarters staff.
Affected employees won’t learn their status until Tuesday, leaving them to wait and wonder through a long weekend.
The restructuring will cut about 1,000 employees and close roughly 800 open positions — about 8% of Target’s global team. All U.S. corporate staff have been asked to work remotely next week.
The Minneapolis-based retailer said changes were not made to cut costs but to make Target’s operations more agile and improve decision-making.
“This spring, we launched our enterprise acceleration efforts with a clear ambition: to move faster and simplify how we work to drive Target’s next chapter of growth,” incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke said in a note to employees Thursday. “The truth is, the complexity we’ve created over time has been holding us back. Too many layers and overlapping work have slowed decisions, making it harder to bring ideas to life.”
Leadership roles were impacted at about three times the rate of other jobs, the company said. Those affected will continue receiving pay and benefits through Jan. 3, in addition to severance packages and other support services.
Rumors of potential layoffs had been circulating for weeks, much of it on anonymous chat sites. The company declined to comment on whether further cuts would be made.
The announcement comes as the retailer faces 11 consecutive quarters of flat or declining sales, losing ground to competitors such as Walmart, Amazon and Costco. Target also drew backlash over its 2023 Pride month merchandise and more recently for scaling back its corporate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.