Cargill is cutting 5% of its global workforce — about 8,000 jobs — as the commodities giant grapples with the comedown from a few record-breaking years during the pandemic.
The nation’s largest privately held company is already undergoing a corporate restructuring announced earlier this year after annual profits fell to their lowest level in nearly a decade. Cargill is looking to buoy its margins and “maximize our competitiveness” by cutting costs as part of a 2030 plan.
“To strengthen Cargill’s impact, we must realign our talent and resources to align with our strategy. Unfortunately, that means reducing our global workforce by approximately 5%,” the company said in a statement. “This difficult decision was not made lightly. We will lean on our core value of putting people first as we support our colleagues during this transition.”
Layoffs will occur across the company’s global footprint and at all levels. About 475 in-person and remote jobs will be cut at the company’s Minnetonka headquarters. Affected workers will be notified this week with terminations beginning in February.
Most job cuts will be announced before the end of the year, said CEO Brian Sikes in an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
“They’ll focus on streamlining our organizational structure by removing layers, expanding the scope and responsibilities of our managers and reducing duplication of work,” Sikes wrote.
Cargill’s profits fell 36% to $2.5 billion in the most recent fiscal year, according to Bloomberg. That follows a record-setting $6.7 billion haul two years ago as the trading house capitalized on high commodity prices.
Grain prices have since dropped markedly. Fellow ag companies like CHS and ADM have also reported higher costs to move and process food, denting profits.
After revenue fell for the first time in years and a majority of the company missed profit targets, Cargill began reorganizing from five to three business units in August. Sikes told employees at the time: “Our recent performance and the market trends unfolding in front of us have proven a clear and pressing case for change.”
Includes reporting from Reuters.
