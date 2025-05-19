Minneapolis-based Target cuts some same-day delivery price markups for Circle 360

Target is making another play at incentivizing its highest reward tier by offering markup-free prices on same-day delivery items from a score of popular retailers via its ecommerce shipping site, Shipt.
Previously, a member of the Minneapolis-based retailer’s highest membership tier, Circle 360, would pay more for a speedy delivery of third-party sellers’ goods. Now more than 100 of those sellers will have the same price as in-store items.
Similar to before, Circle 360 members will have to exit the Target app to access Shipt’s platform. Members can then enter their Circle 360 login into the Shipt app to access the new perk without signing up for other retailers’ membership programs.
“In a time when consumers are looking to save both time and money, Target and Shipt are shaping a one-of-a-kind, dynamic retail ecosystem that lifts up our retail partners while helping members save,” Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon said.
Analysts said this move might position Target to better compete with other loyalty offerings from big box retailers.
“The multi-retailer aspect is unique and adds value for Circle 360 members, but likely won’t take business away from Walmart or Amazon,” retail consultant Carol Spieckerman said. “If the goal is to bring on the perks for Circle 360 members, mission accomplished.”
Launched in April 2024, Target Circle 360 is a paid membership tier that provides unlimited same-day delivery on orders of $35 or more, along with free two-day shipping on thousands of items.
The announcement leverages Target’s 2017 acquisition of Shipt, broadening the scope of its delivery services to increase customer engagement and loyalty. Circle 360 members can order from retailers like CVS, PetSmart and Lowe’s without additional fees.