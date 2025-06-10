Sturdevant: Minnesota shutdown averted because DFLers took the lead

This anniversary has inspired me to mentally revisit some of the people I’ve known and covered who occupied positions of public responsibility. I’ve been freshly admiring the selflessness of Gov. Elmer L. Andersen as he ended the recount of the 1962 election while still 91 votes behind. And the courage of Gov. Al Quie, who agreed to a tax increase in January 1982, over his own party’s objections, to set the state budget right. And the decision of Secretary of State Joan Anderson Growe to end the pursuit of “higher” office and instead make sure Minnesota has the best-run elections in the country.