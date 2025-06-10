Sturdevant: Minnesota shutdown averted because DFLers took the lead

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Amid the distraction Monday of a potentially violent showdown on the streets of Los Angeles, many Minnesotans might have overlooked the far more orderly showdown that unfolded at their State Capitol.
So join me, please, in looking either anew or again at what the Minnesota Legislature did this week — or specifically, what a few honorable DFLers did in order to sustain a state government on which Minnesotans can rely.
This state has just witnessed a moving example of what leadership requires in a representative democracy, one that is as narrowly divided between two parties as it can get.
In the equally split Minnesota House, only one DFLer — Speaker Emeritus Melissa Hortman — voted with Republicans to strip MinnesotaCare health insurance eligibility from undocumented immigrant adults.
In the 34 DFL-33 GOP Senate, four DFLers, led by Majority Leader Erin Murphy, cast comparable votes. (The other three deserve to be named: Ann Rest, New Hope; Grant Hauschild, Hermantown; and Robert Kupec, Moorhead.)
There were 14 budget-related bills on Monday’s special session docket. But the session — and the fate of state government in the biennium that’s due to start on July — had come down to one big bone of partisan contention: Would MinnesotaCare still be available to all low-income Minnesota adults who care to (and can afford to) opt in, regardless of their immigration status?