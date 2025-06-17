Formal procession for Melissa and Mark Hortman begins

The family of Melissa and Mark Hortman, who were killed by a gunman in their home over the weekend, has gathered at the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnetonka to oversee the formal procession for the Hortmans.
The Hortmans’ remains are being transported to the Washburn-McReavy Davies Uptown Chapel in south Minneapolis. The procession began around 4 p.m.
Melissa Hortman, the longtime leader of the Minnesota House DFL Caucus, was shot dead in her home early Saturday along with her husband, Mark. Vance Boelter, 57, has been charged in their deaths and the attempted murders of Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
The procession is traveling primarily along I-494 N and I-394 E.