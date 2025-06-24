Music

Review: ‘SNL’ star Kyle Mooney creates good vibrations with bad music in Minneapolis show

The comedian kicked off a nationwide tour at the Fine Line.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 24, 2025 at 3:30PM
Former "SNL" star Kyle Mooney opened his music/comedy tour Monday at the Fine Line Music Cafe in Minneapolis. (Sela Shiloni)

Kyle Mooney specializes in playing dumb. During his nine seasons on “Saturday Night Live” he gave us Chris Fitzpatrick, a high schooler convinced he can make an action movie with little more than a cellphone and a coloring book, and Bruce Chandling, a hammy stand-up who comes across like the Sweathog who got stuffed in a locker for telling one too many puns.

Those characters and other old favorites popped up Monday during Mooney’s appearance at the Fine Line that kicked off a 15-city tour. But the real reason Mooney says he’s on the road is to bid farewell to his goofy side and introduce audiences to the “real me,” a heart-on-the-sleeve musician who goes by the name, Kyle M.

“It’s scary turning your back on what people know you for,” he told the crowd, sporting a haircut that seemed inspired by vintage photos of Dan Fogelberg. “It puts you in a vulnerable position.”

This is, of course, rubbish. Kyle M. can barely change chords without looking at an instructional manual. His singing is about as appealing as the voice crackling through the McDonald’s drive-thru speaker.

Mooney is aware. He’s simply following in the footsteps of Andy Kaufman and Paul Reubens, whose never-drop-the-act approach to comedy was well dissected in the recent HBO documentary, “Pee-wee as Himself.”

The blurring of realism and ridicule hasn’t gone away. You never know if Nathan Fielder is using his docuseries, “The Rehearsal” to truly help troubled people or just make fun of them. Mike Myers has yet to admit that he was playing British presenter Tommy Maitland on ABC’s reboot of “The Gong Show” a few years ago.

Mooney’s act isn’t as clever as what those two pulled off. Trashing supersensitive singers dates back to at least 1978, when John Belushi smashed up a folk singer’s guitar in “Animal House.”

Mooney’s new album, “The Real Me,“ would drive Bluto to even more extreme violence. It brings back memories of the worst treacle from the ’70s through intentionally awful poetry about cars, sunshine and lost love.

“California summer, don’t fade away,” he warbled during “California Summer,” the kind of thing AI might cook up if you asked it for a Beach Boys song. “Ocean breeze, beggin’ you to stay.“

Ugh. But seeing Mooney live was more charming than I expected. Maybe that’s because he, as well as the audience, seemed to be having so much fun pretending they were in the presence of greatness.

The highlight of the 70-minute show, which concluded with the world’s shortest cover of “Let It Be,” was when Mooney brought two fans to the stage to improvise their own background vocals and sound effects on “House That’s Haunted.”

It might not have meant as much as getting a dance invitation from Bruce Springsteen, but they seemed to be having a ball.

“Tell me if I’m wrong,” Mooney said, as his two new friends returned to the floor. “Was that the best song you ever heard?”

It was moments like this that made your realize Mooney wasn’t lampooning those with rock ‘n’ roll fantasies. He was celebrating them.

He was celebrating the kids who started a garage-rock band on Monday, convinced they’ll be ready for First Avenue by Saturday. He was honoring the office worker who pretends the karaoke bar is an “American Idol” audition. He was celebrating each and every one us who has written a ditty in a shower and wondered how we could get a demo to Adele.

That’s not dumb; that’s relatable.

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

