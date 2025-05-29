Gophers

Gophers football recruiting tracker: Coach P.J. Fleck lands key in-state players

The Gophers have reached a key part of the recruiting calendar, building toward the Dec. 4-6 early signing period. Here’s the latest look at Minnesota’s expected Class of 2026.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 7:45PM
Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson is one of the top players in the Gophers' recruiting class of 2026. (Alex Kormann)

While the transfer portal has added plenty of spice and talent to roster building in college football, the tried-and-true method of recruiting players out of high school still carries the most importance to most programs.

For the Gophers, that means securing as many of the best Minnesota players they can while often filling the skill positions with talent from elsewhere.

With Minnesota coming off an 8-5 season, coach P.J. Fleck is assembling his 2026 recruiting class, and it’s one that features high-end in-state talent like Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson and Rocori offensive tackle Andrew Trout, both four-star recruits who already have verbally committed to the Gophers.

Prep Redzone has Trout ranked as the No. 2-ranked recruit from Minnesota in the 2026 class, behind Jackson County Central’s Roman Voss, and Johnson is third on that list.

With some busy recruiting weekends coming for the Gophers, here’s a look at this recruiting class, which will grow between now and the early signing period of Dec. 4-6. Minnesota Star Tribune staff writers will update this chart as news develops.

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers football recruiting tracker: Fleck lands key in-state players

card image

The Gophers have reached a key part of the recruiting calendar with more work to do leading up to the Dec. 4-6 early signing period.

Gophers

Gophers football enters key recruiting stretch hoping for another big ‘Summer Splash’

card image

Gophers

Gophers football to play Friday night games against Nebraska and Oregon this season

card image