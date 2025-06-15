Gophers

Offensive tackle is first to commit to Gophers on key recruiting weekend

Lucas Tielsch, a three-star recruit from Akron, Ohio, gave his pledge on his official visit.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025 at 5:39PM
Gophers fans showed support during a 2024 game at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers football program held is second of two “Summer Splash” recruiting events this weekend, and on Sunday an offensive tackle from Akron, Ohio, became the first player to commit to Minnesota during his official visit.

Lucas Tielsch, a three-star tackle from Copley High School in Akron announced on the X platform that he’s committed to the Gophers’ 2026 recruiting class. The 6-7, 300-pounder is 45th-ranked recruit in Ohio and the 98th-ranked offensive tackle recruit nationally, according to recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com.

View post on X

Tielsch had more than 20 scholarship offers from FBS schools, including 14 from Power Four programs. He made an official visit to Northwestern on May 30. He is the fifth offensive tackle to commit to the Gophers in the 2026 class.

The addition of Tielsch gives Minnesota 17 players who have committed to the 2026 class. The Gophers’ class entered Sunday ranked eighth in the Big Ten and 21st nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

