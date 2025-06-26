Gophers insider: How P.J. Fleck and Co. have been winning big on the recruiting trail

To say Fleck and Co. are on a heater in their recruiting would be an understatement. They held their two “Summer Splash” recruiting weekends, with 21 official visitors from May 30-June 1 and 13 from June 13-14. From those weekends — in which recruits dined at steak houses, toured Target Field and spent a day on Lake Minnetonka, among other festivities — they received 14 verbal commitments.