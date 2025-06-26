Gophers insider: How P.J. Fleck and Co. have been winning big on the recruiting trail

GOPHERS FOOTBALL INSIDER RANDY JOHNSON
P.J. Fleck, a man of many mantras, has a favorite in how he wants his Gophers football team to manage a game. “Start fast, accelerate in the middle and finish strong” has been a guiding principle since Fleck took over in Dinkytown in 2017. It’s as important at Minnesota as “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose” is with the “Friday Night Lights” franchise.
Fleck’s phrase doesn’t apply only to games. He’s followed it with impressive results on the recruiting trail as he puts together his 2026 class of incoming freshmen. Entering Thursday, Fleck and his staff had verbal commitments from 24 players, and the Gophers class ranked 14th nationally and sixth among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports.com composite ratings of major recruiting services.
How have the Gophers done it?
First, they’ve started fast, securing commitments from a pair of in-state four-star performers — Rocori offensive tackle Andrew Trout and Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson — in January and June, respectively, in 2024. Downers Grove, Ill., quarterback Owen Lansu gave his commitment in July. By May 30 of this year, the Gophers had 10 players committed to the 2026 class.
Second, they’ve accelerated in the middle — and that’s where they are right now.
To say Fleck and Co. are on a heater in their recruiting would be an understatement. They held their two “Summer Splash” recruiting weekends, with 21 official visitors from May 30-June 1 and 13 from June 13-14. From those weekends — in which recruits dined at steak houses, toured Target Field and spent a day on Lake Minnetonka, among other festivities — they received 14 verbal commitments.
The biggest of those came Monday, when Jackson County Central four-star athlete Roman Voss, the top-ranked player in Minnesota, picked the Gophers over Alabama, to which he gave last at-bat with a June 13-15 visit to Tuscaloosa. Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer couldn’t close the deal, and Voss said the relationships he built with Fleck, tight ends coach Eric Koehler and offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr., was the deciding factor.