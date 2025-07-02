RandBall: This is the week major college sports became professional sports

It would be naive to say major college sports have retained their aura of pure amateurism without creeping toward professionalism in recent decades.
TV contracts have ballooned. Coaches’ salaries have swelled. The whole production of college sports has felt more professional. Name, image and likeness (NIL) has been a game-changer that puts money in athletes’ pockets.
At any of those points along the way, you might have felt like college sports crossed a threshold. But for me, the real tipping point was the approval of the House settlement that authorizes actual revenue-sharing for athletes.
Straight payments from schools to athletes — up to $20.5 million per school this year — are different from anything else that has come before.
Better players on revenue-generating teams will earn considerable six-figure salaries. Administrators will manage the money in a way similar to how a pro team manages a salary cap.
Tuesday was the first day those payments could be made to athletes.
This is where the rubber hits the road — or, more specifically, where the money hits the bank accounts.
Major college sports are pro sports, as Chip Scoggins and I talked about on Wednesday’s “Daily Delivery” podcast.