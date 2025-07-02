Red Panda, beloved halftime performer, falls and suffers injury at Target Center during Lynx game

Red Panda, a beloved fixture of basketball halftime shows, was injured during her performance at the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game Tuesday night between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.
Rong “Krystal” Niu — known to fans as Red Panda — fell from her custom-built 7-foot unicycle less than a minute into her act, which usually contains a variety of bowl-flipping tricks. She appeared to injure her left wrist and clutch her back.
Niu stood up and was helped to the sideline, waving to the crowd as she walked off the court before she collapsed to the floor again. Several Target Center staff members tended to her while someone grabbed a wheelchair. Niu was lifted into that wheelchair and escorted out to chants of “Red Panda!” from the crowd.
Soon afterward, nearly a dozen arena personnel attempted to scrub a dark smudge from the impact of the unicycle on the court in preparation for the second half. The Fever defeated the Lynx 74-59.
Neither Lynx or league communications staff have provided an update on Red Panda’s condition, but Niu was responsive and conscious following the fall. Patrick Figley, her agent, also did not have an update when contacted by the Minnesota Star Tribune late Tuesday night.