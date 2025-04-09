Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck is quick to say that he doesn’t award starting jobs during spring practice. The drills in March and April do, however, help formulate a pecking order from which Fleck and his coaching staff will draw when training camp opens in early August.
For the Gophers in 2025, the most important position to fill will be quarterback, and so far, redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey appears to be the clear front-runner to replace 2024 starter Max Brosmer.
During Tuesday’s practice at the team’s indoor facility — the second practice this spring that media members have been allowed to attend — the 6-5, 230-pounder from Fayetteville, Ark., showed command of the offense and touch on his passes, while also displaying areas in which he can improve.
Lindsey was mainly accurate with his throws, though Fleck called him over for some coaching tips after what looked to be a missed read and to address ball security after he was flushed from the pocket. Overall, the coach has been impressed through nine spring practice sessions.
“Drake’s playing at a really high level,” Fleck said. “… He’s probably at a higher level than any young player I’ve ever had at that position, but I will say the other quarterbacks are playing extremely well, too."
Dylan Wittke, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Virginia Tech, took most of the second-team snaps Tuesday, followed by redshirt sophomore Max Shikenjanski. Zach Pyron, the junior transfer from Georgia Tech, and true freshman Jackson Kollock saw fewer reps Tuesday, but Fleck said he’s been spreading around the practice time.
“We give guys different days where everybody’s getting something different, where everybody’s playing with different guys,” Fleck said. “… Now, what you do with your opportunity is up to you. I’m a firm believer in the old-school approach that I don’t make the depth chart, the players do, and nobody wins the job in the spring."
Johnson at center, Beers at guard
Greg Johnson started all 13 games at center last season after spending his freshman season mainly at guard. Tuesday, the junior was back at left guard, while redshirt junior Ashton Beers took first-team center snaps.